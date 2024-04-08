BLACKPINK’s ‘Ice Cream’ racks up 900 mln views on YouTube

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK’s music video “Ice Cream” has topped 900 million views on YouTube, its management agency said Sunday.

The music video, which was released in August 2020, hit the milestone earlier in the day, YG Entertainment said.

“Ice Cream,” featuring Selena Gomez, is a bubblegum pop track off the group’s 2020 album, “The Album.” At the time of the single’s release, it debuted at No. 13 on Billboard’s main singles chart.

With the milestone, BLACKPINK has nine performance and music videos that have surpassed 900 million views. Of them, “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” has surpassed 2.1 billion views, while “Kill This Love” has racked up over 1.9 billion views.