Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BLACKPINK’s ‘Boombayah’ video tops 1.6 bln YouTube views
July 5, 2023
The music video for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK’s debut song “Boombayah” has surpassed 1.6 billion views on YouTube, the group’s agency said Tuesday.
YG Entertainment said the video passed the milestone at about 6:50 a.m., six years and 11 months after the quartet launched its debut EP, “Square One,” in August 2016.
“Boombayah” is one of the two songs on the album along with “Whistle.”
As of Tuesday, three BLACKPINK videos have garnered more than 1.6 billion views, including “Ddu-du Ddu-du” and “Kill This Love.”