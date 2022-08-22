- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BLACKPINK’s ‘As If It’s Your Last’ video tops 1.2 bln YouTube views
The music video for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK’s 2017 hit song “As If It’s Your Last” has surpassed 1.2 billion views on YouTube.
YG Entertainment said Monday the video passed the threshold at about 7 p.m. the previous day, five years and a month after it was uploaded on the global video sharing service.
This increased to five the total number of BLACKPINK videos that have garnered more than 1.2 billion views, including “Ddu-du Ddu-du,” “Kill This Love” and “Boombayah.”
With an addictive rhythm and romantic lyrics, “As If It’s Your Last” was included on YouTube’s Global Top 25 Songs of the Summer for 2017.
The video for the group’s new single “Pink Venom” broke 100 million views in just 29 hours after it was unveiled Friday. The song also topped Spotify’s global daily top songs chart for the second consecutive day on Sunday, making BLACKPINK the first K-pop act or singer to do so.
This image provided by YG Entertainment on Aug. 22, 2022, shows K-pop girl group BLACKPINK’s “As If It’s Your Last” has surpassed 1.2 billion views on YouTube. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)