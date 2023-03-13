- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BLACKPINK sets Guinness world record for most-streamed girl group on Spotify
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK was inscribed on the Guinness World Records as the most-streamed girl group on Spotify in the world, the group’s agency said Saturday.
The band’s songs had garnered 8.88 billion streams as of March 3, breaking the previous record of 8.4 billion streams set by the British girl group Little Mix, YG Entertainment said, citing the announcement from the Guinness World Records.
“Shut Down,” the main single off BLACKPINK’s second full-length album, topped Spotify’s global weekly chart, making it the first K-pop act to achieve the feat.
The group has over 38 million followers on the world’s largest music streaming platform.
With the latest addition, the quartet now has 20 Guinness world records, also including those for the most-subscribed artist on YouTube and the first female K-pop act to reach No. 1 on the main British and U.S. albums charts.