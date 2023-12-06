BLACKPINK renews contract for group activities with YG

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has extended its contract for group activities with YG Entertainment, the company said Wednesday.

“The board has completed a resolution about renewing the contracts with BLACKPINK’s four members,” YG said.

Rose, Lisa, Jisoo and Jennie debuted as BLACKPINK in 2016. Their seven-year contracts with YG expired in August, and they had been negotiating the contract extension.

“After careful discussion, we have renewed the contracts with BLACKPINK members for their group activities based on deep trust,” YG added.

With the renewal, the company will continue to manage the mega act’s music, concerts and promotional activities.

“I am happy to maintain our relationship with BLACKPINK,” Yang Hyun-suk, founder and former head of the entertainment company said, adding, “We will do our utmost to help BLACKPINK shine even brighter in the global music market.”

On individual activities, however, YG said it was still “negotiating” the matter with the members.