BLACKPINK calls for global actions to tackle climate change
South Korean girl group BLACKPINK urged the world to join efforts to tackle climate change in its video message to the World Leaders Summit at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).
The summit was held Monday and Tuesday as part of the COP26 conference under way in Glasgow, Scotland, with world leaders from more than 100 countries attending.
A photo of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK provided by YG Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
According to the video available on the group’s YouTube channel, the quartet opened the joint speech by stressing the importance of the issue and urgency to address it.
“Six years ago in Paris, you (world leaders) pledged to limit global warming ideally to 1.5 degrees. The recent UN panel on climate change warned that this opportunity may be slipping from our grasp,” Rose said.
“The changes that we feared are already beginning to transform our planet,” Lisa said, specifying what could happen if the world temperature rises.
Jennie said, “Almost all warm water coral reefs would be destroyed and sea ice would melt and devastate wildlife.”
She toned up her voice, saying, “We must act now urgently to prevent much, much worse.”
Jisoo said, “We do not want to get there. The most important thing is that we all take responsibility because it just won’t be achieved without collective action.”
She also urged the world leaders gathered there to take actions to prevent the crisis.
“As you, the world leaders, gathered to focus on our climate crisis, we hope that you will make the decisions necessary to protect our planet now and forever.”