Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums

BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums

October 26, 2020

 After becoming the first K-pop girl group to rank No. 2 on the Billboard main album chart, BLACKPINK has set another record by becoming the first all-female act to sell more than 1 million albums, its agency said Monday.

“The Album,” the group’s first studio album released earlier this month, has sold 1.2 million units worldwide, including 871,335 copies here and 319,300 in Europe and the United States, according to YG Entertainment.

This photo, provided by YG Entertainment, shows K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This photo, provided by YG Entertainment, shows BLACKPINK performing its song "Lovesick Girls" on the U.S. television show "Good Morning America" on Oct. 21, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This photo, provided by YG Entertainment, shows K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The previous record is known to be 760,000 album sales set by first-generation girl group S.E.S., which debuted in the 1990s.

“The Album” is the first full-length album BLACKPINK has dropped since its debut in 2016.

After debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, which measures album sales and streaming in the U.S., it has stayed in the top 10 for three consecutive weeks.

The album includes the main track “Lovesick Girls,” as well as collaborations with global artists, such as “Ice Cream” featuring Selena Gomez and “Bet You Wanna” featuring Cardi B.

moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher air max pas cher air max pas cher stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher nike tn squalo nike air max outlet mcm outlet online moose knuckles outlet happiness outlet happiness outlet shoes