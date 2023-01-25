- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
‘Birthday’ becomes 1st mln seller from Red Velvet
K-pop girl group Red Velvet has recorded its first million seller with its latest album, “The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday,” the band’s agency said Wednesday.
Released Nov. 28, the new EP had sold 1,029,463 copies as of Friday, SM Entertainment said.
It marks the first time that any album from the group has sold more than 1 million copies. The album’s success was widely expected when it had secured 712,000 copies in preorders, setting the group’s own record.
The EP consists of five songs — “Birthday,” “Bye Bye,” “On A Ride,” “Zoom” and “Celebrate.”
The title track is a pop-dance song based on an impressive trap rhythm, with rhythmical drums and a refreshing synth sound. Its lyrics are about a girl who confesses her feelings for her love interest, saying, “Each day of your life will be as fun as a birthday if you are with me.”