Home   >   News   >   U.S.   >   Biegun emphasizes U.S. readiness to engage in talks with N.K.

Biegun emphasizes U.S. readiness to engage in talks with N.K.

July 10, 2020

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun has emphasized Washington’s readiness to engage in dialogue with North Korea, the State Department said Friday.

Biegun, who doubles as the top U.S. envoy for North Korea, delivered the position in meetings with Japanese officials during his visit to Tokyo on Thursday and Friday, the department said in a press release.

“Deputy Secretary Biegun emphasized continued U.S. readiness to engage in dialogue with the DPRK,” it said, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Biegun expressed a similar position during his trip to Seoul earlier in the week, saying North Koreans will “find us ready at that very moment” that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appoints a negotiator empowered to discuss the country’s nuclear weapons program.

Nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled due to differences over the scope of North Korea’s denuclearization and sanctions relief from the U.S.

North Korea has rejected the idea of resuming talks before the U.S. changes its positions.

On Friday, Kim’s sister, Yo-jong, called for the “withdrawal of hostility” from the U.S.

This photo shows U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun in Seoul on July 8, 2020. (Yonhap)

This photo shows U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun in Seoul on July 8, 2020. (Yonhap)

moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher air max pas cher air max pas cher stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher nike tn squalo nike air max outlet mcm outlet online moose knuckles outlet happiness outlet happiness outlet shoes