Biden’s pick of special representative to N. Korea means request for dialogue: Moon

The move is “like making a request for North Korea to resume dialogue,” Moon said during the luncheon meeting at Cheong Wa Dae meant for a briefing on the results of his summit with Biden.

President Moon Jae-in (2nd from L) delivers opening remarks during a meeting with the heads of South Korea’s major political parties at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on May 26, 2021. (Yonhap)