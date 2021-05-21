Home   >   News   >   U.S.   >   Biden says U.S., S. Korea share willingness to engage diplomatically with N. Korea

 The United States and South Korea share a willingness to engage North Korea diplomatically, U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday, amid U.S. overtures to restart dialogue with Pyongyang.

“Our two nations also share a willingness to engage diplomatically with DPRK to take pragmatic steps that will reduce tensions as we move toward our ultimate goal of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” he said at a joint press conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Moon and Biden held their first bilateral summit in Washington, which marked Biden’s second in-person meeting with a foreign leader since taking office on Jan. 20.