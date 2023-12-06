Biden notes S. Korean wind tower maker again while touting his economic policy

U.S. President Joe Biden mentioned a Colorado-based factory of a South Korean wind tower maker again on Monday, as he highlighted the outcomes of his economic policy to promote clean energy and create jobs.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Biden said that thanks to workers at a factory of CS Wind Corp. in Pueblo, the United States is “changing.” Biden toured the factory, the world’s largest wind tower manufacturer, on Wednesday as he is gearing up for reelection.

“Tony, because of workers like you and the hundreds of employees at CS Wind, America is changing,” Biden wrote, referring to Tony Salerno, production manager of CS Wind America.

“Instead of exporting jobs, companies from around the world are creating jobs here in America and exporting American-made products. We are moving,” he added.

Headquartered in South Korea, CS Wind took over U.S. operations in 2021. After Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law in August last year, the company announced a plan to expand U.S. production facilities while adding hundreds of jobs.

IRA is a key piece of Biden’s economic agenda, which entails incentives to transition to clean energy and address climate change.

CS Wind has overseas operations in the U.S., China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Turkey, Portugal and Vietnam.