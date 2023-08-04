BB Girls to drop 1st single ‘One More Time’

K-pop girl group Brave Girls will make a comeback as BB Girls with a new album titled, “One More Time,” on Thursday, its agency said.

The debut single from BB Girls, which portrays the group’s true identity and friendship among its members, will drop at 6 p.m., Warner Music Korea said.

The band rose to fame from relative obscurity in 2021 after “Rollin,” its song released four years earlier, unexpectedly went viral on social media and helped it achieve commercial success.

In May, Warner Music Korea announced the group will restart as BB Girls under the agency, following the termination of its members’ contracts with Brave Entertainment three months earlier. The band currently has four members — Eunji, Yujeong, Minyoung, and Yuna.

A promotional image for K-pop group BB Girls’ upcoming debut single “One More Time,” is shown in this picture provided by Warner Music Korea. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“One More Time” has two tracks — “One More Time,” and “Lemonade.”

The title track samples “Give It To Me Baby” by Rick James, a master of soul funk. The new song has a catchy retro pop sound and conveys the members’ bold message about their new path.

“Lemonade” is a summery pop song charged with the quartet’s refreshing energy, according to the agency.