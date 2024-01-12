Babymonster’s ‘Batter Up’ music video tops 200 mln views

The music video for the debut single by Babymonster, a new girl group from YG Entertainment, has surpassed 200 million YouTube views, the K-pop agency said Saturday.

The video for “Batter Up” passed the 200 million mark Friday afternoon, 53 days after its release, becoming the fastest video for a K-pop debut single to pass the threshold, according to the agency.

Babymonster made its long-awaited debut in November to become the first girl group from YG in seven years since BLACKPINK.

The rookie group consists of six members from three Asian countries — South Korea, Thailand and Japan — who were chosen from an open competition — Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Rami, Rora and Chiquita.

The group will drop its second single, “Stuck in the Middle,” on Feb. 1.