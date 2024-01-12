- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Babymonster’s Ahyeon to resume activities after hiatus
K-pop girl group Babymonster’s Ahyeon will return to the team in April, ending her monthslong hiatus for health reasons, the group’s agency said Thursday.
Originally planned to debut as a septet with members — Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Rami, Rora, Chiquita and Ahyeon — the group made its long-awaited debut as a six-member group in November.
Ahyeon had opted not to participate in the debut single due to her unspecified health problems.
“Ahyeon has fully recovered her health and is recording songs for the upcoming album,” Yang Hyun-suk, founder and chief producer of YG Entertainment, said in a video posted on the agency’s official blog.
The group’s first EP due out in April will include its debut song, “Batter Up,” and a new version of “Stuck in the Middle,” a new single to be unveiled next Thursday, with Ahyeon’s participation.
“You can anticipate Babymonster’s activities as a full seven-member group,” he said, mentioning the group’s goal to release its first studio album in the fall.