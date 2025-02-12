Autopsy finds 8-yr-old student died from multiple wounds from sharp weapon: police

The autopsy results of an 8-year-old who was stabbed to death by a school teacher earlier this week suggest she died from multiple wounds from a sharp weapon, police said Wednesday.

The National Forensic Service performed the autopsy on the body of Kim Ha-neul and informed police of the results earlier in the day.

Kim was stabbed to death by a female teacher in her 40s at an elementary school in the central city of Daejeon on Monday.

The suspect also stabbed herself and has been recovering at a hospital following surgery.

The Daejeon Seobu Police Station in charge of the case said investigators raided the teacher’s home and car with a court-issued warrant Wednesday.

Digital forensic work is also under way for her cell phone, which was retrieved from the crime scene.

Police are weighing when to execute a warrant to detain the teacher, as they are required to request a warrant for her formal arrest within 48 hours after taking her into custody.

Her health, however, could prevent her from attending a court hearing that would determine whether the arrest warrant should be issued.

Police also plan to look at her medical records, as she has claimed to have suffered from depression since 2018, and ask the school for her files.

Police suspended questioning the teacher after a doctor recommended 48 hours of rest following surgery, but if she is able to speak, they plan to resume the questioning later in the day.