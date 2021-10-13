- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Asiana to resume business class services on domestic flights after 18-year hiatus
Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea’s second-biggest airline, will resume offering business class services on domestic flights starting next month, industry insiders said Monday, as it tries to improve profitability amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Asiana will begin running business class cabins on select domestic flights Nov. 5, according to company officials. The full-service carrier had removed business class seats on domestic flights in November 2003.
Business class services will be available on domestic flights running on A321 and A330 aircrafts. They will be priced at 160,000 won for flights connecting Gimpo International Airport in Seoul and Jeju, according to officials.
Industry observers said Asiana’s decision to resume business class on domestic services is to enhance its profitability and fend off challenges from low-cost carriers (LCCs) amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
As LCCs target consumers with cheaper tickets, Asiana opted to beef up premium cabin services to attract people in need of more comfortable, luxury offerings.
LCCs have been aggressively expanding promotions on domestic trips as lots of international flights have been suspended or reduced due to the pandemic.
According to data from the transport ministry, 26.1 million seats were supplied by domestic flights in the January-August period, up from 24.74 million seats in the same period a year earlier.
This image provided by Asiana Airlines Inc. shows the company’s A330 passenger jet. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)