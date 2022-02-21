Amid pandemic, controversy, S. Korea meets modest medal target in Beijing

There were a few reasons why the KSOC had set a low bar for its athletes to clear. This would be the first Winter Olympics to take place during the global COVID-19 pandemic, and all athletes, along with other Olympic-related personnel, were required to stay inside a bubble, or the “closed-loop system” as the organizers termed it, the whole time. It was difficult to predict what kind of impact the situation would have on athletes’ physical and mental preparations.