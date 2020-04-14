Home   >   News   >   U.S.   >   All U.S. arrivals to get tested within 3 days of self-isolation

All U.S. arrivals to get tested within 3 days of self-isolation

April 13, 2020

All arrivals from the United States are to be tested for the new coronavirus within three days of self-isolation, starting Monday, health authorities said.

The strengthened measure against COVID-19 began midnight, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

Immigration officials clad in protective gear work at immigration counters exclusively for inbound visitors with symptoms of the new coronavirus at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on April 8, 2020. (Yonhap)

Immigration officials clad in protective gear work at immigration counters exclusively for inbound visitors with symptoms of the new coronavirus at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on April 8, 2020. (Yonhap)

It comes as confirmed cases from the U.S. have been increasing steadily despite a gradual decline in domestic cases.

KCDC data showed that 228, or 49.7 percent, out of a total of 459 imported cases came from the U.S over the past two weeks.

On Sunday, the number of imported cases was 24, with 18 of them coming from the U.S., followed by Europe with two.

Since March 27, all entrants from the United States have been subjected to strengthened quarantine measures as South Korea grapples with a surge in imported cases of the new coronavirus.

Passengers from the U.S. who do not show symptoms of COVID-19, such as a fever, are required to self-isolate at home for two weeks. Those who show symptoms are required to undergo tests upon arrival.

The country has also been enforcing two-week quarantine and virus tests for all long-term arrivals from Europe, regardless of symptoms.
The country’s new virus cases stayed around 30 for the third straight day Monday on the back of a social distancing drive and enhanced quarantine measures.

The country reported 25 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the nation’s total infections to 10,537. Of the newly added infections, 16 cases came from overseas.

moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher air max pas cher air max pas cher stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher nike tn squalo nike air max outlet mcm outlet online moose knuckles outlet happiness outlet happiness outlet shoes