‘All of Us Are Dead’ remains atop Netflix’s global chart for second week
The coming-of-age zombie apocalypse drama “All of Us Are Dead” retained the No. 1 position on Netflix’s weekly viewership chart for the second consecutive week, the global video streaming service said Wednesday.
The 12-part Korean-language series marked 236.2 million hours of viewing for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6 to top Netflix’s official top 10 list for non-English TV programs, according to Netflix.
The Colombian romance “Cafe con aroma de mujer,” also known as “The Scent of Passion,” came in second with 65.8 million hours and the Mexican thriller “Dark Desire” placed third with 49.5 million hours.
“All of Us Are Dead” also outnumbered other Netflix titles in English movies and TV series categories, as well as non-English movies.
“All of Us Are Dead” topped the non-English TV show chart in the previous week with 124.8 million hours of viewing just three days after its premier on Jan. 28.
It made the top 10 of the non-English TV category in 94 countries over the one-week period and ranked No. 1 in 63 countries, including the United States, Britain and South Korea.
This image provided by Netflix shows a scene from "All of Us Are Dead."
Netflix said “All of Us Are Dead” rose to fifth place on the all-time viewership chart for non-English TV programs, with a cumulative 361 million hours of streaming in the first 10 days of release.
The Korean sensation “Squid Game” tops the list with an aggregate 1.65 billion hours of viewing over the first four weeks, followed by the Spanish crime series “Money Heist: Part 4″ with 619 million hours, “Money Heist: Part 3″ with 426.4 million hours and “Money Heist: Part 5″ with 395.1 million hours.
Based on a popular webtoon, “All of Us Are Dead” is set at a high school plunged into chaos due to a mysterious zombie virus. A group of students stages all-out battles against the zombies, formerly their friends and teachers, while no police and other adults come to rescue them.