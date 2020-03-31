All new arrivals to be placed in mandatory 2-week self-quarantine

Arrivals with fever and other symptoms at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, are escorted by a quarantine worker to a screening station to be tested for COVID-19 on March 27, 2020. (Yonhap)

There has been a sharp decrease in the number of people arriving in the country, with the daily tally standing at 6,428 the day before, down from the normal 200,000 before the pandemic paralyzed travel. Of those entering the country, only 20 percent were foreign nationals.