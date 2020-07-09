After narrow wins, K League’s Sangju hoping for goal barrage

Sangju Sangmu will take victories in any shape or form, but after winning four straight K League 1 matches by the identical scores of 1-0, they would like to score a few more goals just about now.

The opportunity to do just that will come Saturday against the league’s worst team, Incheon United. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Incheon Football Stadium in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul.

Sangju, a club made up of conscripted players serving their military duty, have been the biggest overachievers so far this season. With those four consecutive victories, they sit in third place with 20 points, behind only the two giants of the league, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (24) and Ulsan Hyundai FC (23).

This file photo provided by the Korea Professional Football League on May 12, 2020, shows Kim Tae-wan, head coach of the K League 1 club Sangju Sangmu, during a match against Ulsan Hyundai FC at Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, 415 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

They have a goal difference of plus-1, with 11 goals scored and 10 conceded. That seems to suggest Sangju have been rather lucky to be so high up in the table, though their players would point to their recent string of victories and say they have been a resilient bunch.