Aespa’s Winter takes hiatus after lung surgery

Winter, a member of K-pop girl group aespa, will temporarily halt her activities following recent lung surgery, her agency said Friday.

“Winter is recovering from pneumothorax surgery,” SM Entertainment said in a release. “We’ll prioritize her health conditions in determining her future schedules.”

The surgery was conducted preemptively as recommended by doctors to prevent recurrence of the disease, the agency explained.

The news comes as the K-pop quartet gears up for a new release next month. The group is also scheduled to kick off its second world tour in Seoul in June.