Aespa’s Karina, actor Lee Jae-wook dating

K-pop girl group aespa’s Karina and actor Lee Jae-wook acknowledged a media report about their romantic relationship through their respective agencies on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Dispatch, a local online entertainment news outlet, reported that the two have been dating.

“They are getting to know each other,” SM Entertainment, the management agency of Karina, said in a release.

This composite file photo shows K-pop girl group aespa’s Karina and actor Lee Jae-wook. (Yonhap)

Lee’s agency, CJes Entertainment, also confirmed the news, saying, “The two are getting to know each other, and we ask for your warm support as the actor is currently filming and this is a personal matter.”

They reportedly first met at a fashion show in Milan last month and started dating right after that.

Karina’s group aespa is scheduled to release its first full-length album in the second quarter of this year. Lee, best known for his lead role in the two-part tvN series “Alchemy of Souls,” will be starring in the Disney+ original series “The Impossible Heir,” set to premiere Wednesday.