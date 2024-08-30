ADOR’s Min rejects ‘unreasonable’ contract to continue producing NewJeans

Min Hee-jin, former CEO of K-pop label ADOR and producer of NewJeans, on Friday said she cannot accept a contract from the company requiring her to continue producing music for the popular girl group, calling the terms “unilateral” and “unreasonable.”

Min was removed from her role as CEO by ADOR’s board of directors on Tuesday following a monthslong conflict with the label’s parent company Hybe over management control of the sublabel. Despite her removal, ADOR stated that Min would remain on the board and continue to produce music for NewJeans.

She has opposed the replacement for being “unilateral” and against her will.

“The contents (of the work contract sent by ADOR) are unilateral and unreasonable, making it difficult to see it as a proposal for me to take on the producing duties,” she said in a statement Friday. “The board required me to sign it by today, but I have decided that I cannot do so.”

Min explained that she received the contract a day after the board meeting and it requires her to continue producing music for NewJeans for just over two months till Nov. 1.

She pointed to clauses in the contract that would allow the company to terminate the agreement immediately if her work performance was deemed insufficient or if the company’s business circumstances changed.

Min argued that these provisions essentially give the company unrestricted power to remove her from her role as producer at any time, calling it a “trick” designed to force her to reject the contract.

In response to Min’s claims, ADOR refuted that the contract was meant to cover her role until Nov. 1, when her contract for internal directorship expires. “Any contract beyond that date would need to proceed alongside the renewal of the other contract,” it said.

The company also described the clauses pointed out by Min as a “minimal safeguard” designed to prevent any potential failure on her part to honestly perform her duties as a producer from causing significant damage to the company’s management.

ADOR’s CEO replacement came about four months after the conflict between Min and Hybe surfaced in April as the latter accused her of plotting to seize control of her label and take NewJeans with her. She has denied the allegations.

Following an unsuccessful attempt to remove her from the CEO position through a shareholders’ meeting in May due to a court injunction against the plan, Hybe notified Min of the termination of the shareholders’ agreement signed between the two sides and filed a lawsuit to confirm its termination.

The agreement, which guarantees her five-year term in the position, was a key factor in securing the injunction.

On Thursday, Min’s lawyer asserted the agreement remains valid as she has not violated it.

All eyes are now on what choices she will be making in the future, as she has refused to accept any decisions.

Many in the K-pop scene expect she will launch an intense legal dispute to improve her position after being backed into a corner. She is reportedly considering her legal options.

Members of NewJeans have not publicly responded to the recent CEO replacement at their label.