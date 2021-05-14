Adoptive mother given life sentence for fatal child abuse

A woman who abused her adopted daughter to death was sentenced to life in prison Friday in a fatal child abuse case that shocked the country.

The Seoul Southern District Court ruled that the woman, surnamed Jang, intentionally harmed her daughter, named Jung-in, dismissing her claim that the baby’s death was an accident.

The 16-month-old toddler was adopted in February and died in October last year of severe abdominal injuries and internal bleeding that were caused by “strong external force,” according to an official autopsy.

Signs of prolonged abuse, such as fractured bones and bruises in various stages of healing, were also found on her body.

“It looks like the adoptive mother stamped on the victim’s abdomen,” the court said. “She could have predicted that impacting another blow to the victim’s already damaged abdomen could lead to her death.”

“The accused started to abuse the victim habitually about a month after adopting her and caused her death with unimaginable brutality,” the court said.

“As the accused ruthlessly trampled upon the victim’s dignity and honor as a human being, it is only reasonable to separate the accused from society indefinitely.”

The woman’s husband, surnamed Ahn, was sentenced to five years in prison for child abuse and aiding and abetting Jang’s violence toward their adoptive daughter.

The court reprimanded the husband for making implausible excuses that he did not know Jung-in had been physically assaulted by his wife, even though he “was in a position where he must have known” what was going on inside their home.

Photos of Jung-in, a 16-month-old child who was abused to death at the hands of her adoptive parents, are placed at her cemetery in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province, on May 14, 2021. (Yonhap)

Jang was initially indicted on charges including child abuse resulting in death. But prosecutors later added a murder charge after reevaluating the cause of her death with forensic experts after suspicions arose that Jang might have had an intention to kill the baby, or at least might have been aware that the girl could die from the suspected beatings and other abusive behaviors.