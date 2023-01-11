- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Actress Youn Yuh-jung signs with Hollywood agency
South Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung has signed with the American talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA), her aides said Tuesday, confirming a U.S. media report.
Deadline, a U.S. entertainment news media, reported Monday that Youn Yuh-jung, who in 2021 became the first Korean actress to win an Academy Award, will be represented by CAA.
The 75-year-old won best supporting actress at the Academy Awards for her role of the grandmother Soon-ja in “Minari,” a semi-autobiographical film by the Korean American director Lee Isaac Chung.
CAA is one of the largest star agencies in Hollywood, managing big names, such as director Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Zendaya. Among Korean artists, actors Lee Jung-jae, Gang Dong-won and Jung Ho-yeon are represented internationally by the agency.
Last month, Youn terminated her management contract with Hook Entertainment, a South Korean talent agency, after it was embroiled in a legal conflict with singer Lee Seung-gi over its alleged failure to pay for digital streams of his songs.