- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
Star actor Hyun Bin and his on-screen partner in the hit drama “Crash Landing On You,” Son Ye-jin, have been dating for eight months, their agencies confirmed Friday.
“The two have become intimate as co-stars and have developed such intimacy into a romantic one as lovers after the series concluded,” said VAST Entertainment, the management of Hyun Bin, in a statement.
The two had repeatedly denied the dating rumors. Rumors had particularly intensified during their costarring on “Crash Landing On You,” tvN’s hit rom-com TV series that launched in December 2019, even followed by reports that the two were arranging a wedding.
The acknowledgement also came from Son’s agency, including the fact that the relationship began in March, a month after the conclusion of the TV show.
A scene from “Crash Landing On You” provided by tvN (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
Hyun and Son, both born in 1982, achieved global fame on both the small and silver screens of various genres.
Hyun rose to stardom in 2003 via the sitcom “Nonstop 4″ and became an Asian heartthrob by starring in “My Lovely Sam-soon.” Success of romantic TV series “Worlds Within” and “Secret Garden” made him a globally published star, in addition to his relatively recent works that include “Memories of the Alhambra” and “Crash Landing On You.”
Son emerged as the nation’s “first love icon” via the films “Lover’s Concerto” and “The Classic.” Son earned acclamation from movie lovers by perfecting her role in films “A Moment to Remember” and “The Last Princess.” She earned her place as a rom-com queen through multiple hit TV shows, including “Something in the Rain” and “Crash Landing on You.”