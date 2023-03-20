Actor Yoo Ah-in to appear for questioning Friday over alleged drug use

Actor Yoo Ah-in is scheduled to appear before police later this week for questioning over allegations of illegal drug use, police officials said Monday.

The actor, who tested positive for four banned substances — propofol, marijuana, cocaine and ketamine — in a recent forensic drug test, will undergo questioning Friday as a criminal suspect at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, they said.

The police investigation began after the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said that Yoo’s prescription purchases for propofol for nonmedical purposes have been too frequent since 2021.