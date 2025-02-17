Actor Bae Yong-joon donates 3 bln won to medical institution

Actor Bae Yong-joon of the 2002 hit drama “Winter Sonata” has donated 3 billion won (US$2.08 million) to a leading medical institution, medical sources said Sunday.

Bae’s donation was revealed in the December edition of a newsletter published by the institution, Yonsei University Health System (YUHS).

Bae said at the time that he hopes YUHS will continually develop as a leading medical institution and the donation will be used to help create a world where everyone, including children from low-income families, is healthy.

YUHS affiliates include Severance Hospital, Gangnam Severance Hospital and Yongin Severance Hospital.