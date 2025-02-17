Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Actor Bae Yong-joon donates 3 bln won to medical institution
February 17, 2025
Actor Bae Yong-joon of the 2002 hit drama “Winter Sonata” has donated 3 billion won (US$2.08 million) to a leading medical institution, medical sources said Sunday.
Bae’s donation was revealed in the December edition of a newsletter published by the institution, Yonsei University Health System (YUHS).
Bae said at the time that he hopes YUHS will continually develop as a leading medical institution and the donation will be used to help create a world where everyone, including children from low-income families, is healthy.
YUHS affiliates include Severance Hospital, Gangnam Severance Hospital and Yongin Severance Hospital.