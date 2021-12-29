‘A Year-End Medley’: classic love story for Christmas season

Ranging from the 2001 smash-hit “My Sassy Girl” to “The Classic,” director Kwak Jae-yong made a name for himself as a master of romance genre films throughout the 2000s.

He is smart enough to mix the tried and true of easy humor and a touch of emotion.

The upcoming rom-com “A Year-End Medley” is Kwak’s new crowd-pleasing and heartwarming work for the Christmas season, when people usually experience emotional confusion before saying good-bye to the familiar and hello to the unfamiliar at the same time.

This image provided by CJ ENM shows a scene from “A Year-End Medley.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Covering about a one-week period leading up to the last day of 2021, the film joins together seven stories of first love, unrequited love, senior romance and bromance at Hotel Emross, where many people visit or stay to celebrate the holiday period in their own way.