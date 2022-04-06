- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Oh beats Song in hypothetical 2-way Seoul mayoral race: poll
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon is leading Rep. Song Young-gil, former head of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), by a wide margin in a hypothetical two-race for the upcoming June mayoral race, a poll showed Wednesday.
According to the survey of 1,015 voters aged 18 and older conducted by Realmeter from Monday to Tuesday, Oh led Song 50.3 percent to 36.7 percent, which was outside the margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. Those who didn’t have a preferred candidate stood at 7.3 percent.
Oh also outpaced Park Young-sun, former minister for SMEs and startups, and Im Jong-seok, former presidential chief of staff, when pitted against the liberal politicians in separate two-way races.
Song was the chairman of the DP ahead of the March 9 presidential election but stepped down following its defeat. Last week, the five-term veteran lawmaker declared his bid for Seoul mayor in the June local elections.
This composite file photo shows Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon (L) and Rep. Song Young-gil of the ruling Democratic Party. (Yonhap)