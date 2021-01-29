(5th LD) SK hynix expects strong memory demand on server, mobile growth

In the fourth quarter, DRAM bit shipments increased by 11 percent from the previous quarter, but the average selling price decreased by 7 percent. NAND flash bit shipments rose 8 percent quarter-on-quarter, but the average selling price suffered an 8 percent decline.

