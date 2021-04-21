New virus cases back to over 700, vaccination drive to ramp up

South Korea’s daily new coronavirus cases bounced back to over 700 Wednesday as the country is ratcheting up efforts to boost vaccination rates amid growing concerns over another wave of the pandemic.

The country reported 731 more COVID-19 cases, including 692 local infections, raising the total caseload to 115,926, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Wednesday’s daily caseload was sharply up from 532 cases on Monday and 549 cases on Tuesday. It is also the first time since last Wednesday that the daily tally has surpassed 700.

The average daily number of cases hovered above 600 in the past week on rising cluster infections across the nation as people increased their activities in spring, stoking concerns of another wave of the pandemic.

The country added four more deaths, raising the death toll to 1,806. The fatality rate was 1.56 percent.

As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, South Korea reported 650 new cases, down 27 from the same time Tuesday. Daily cases, compiled by health authorities and local governments, are counted until midnight and announced the following morning. The greater Seoul area accounted for around 66 percent of the total.

A health worker in a protective suit collects a sample from a Chinese sailor caught fishing illegally inside South Korean waters at a port in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, on April 21, 2021. (Yonhap)

South Korea decided to maintain the current level of social distancing rules through May 2 to contain the virus, while placing more restrictions on entertainment establishments, such as nightclubs and bars, but the country may adjust the alert level if infections continue to rise.