4 S. Korean players set for 60-game sprint in Major League Baseball

The Blue Jays, the only MLB team in Canada, still don’t know where they’ll play their “home” games this year. Over the weekend, the Canadian federal government rejected the Blue Jays’ plan to host regular season games at Rogers Centre, with U.S.-based clubs flying across the border otherwise closed to nonessential travelers during the pandemic. Those U.S. teams would also have been exempted from the mandatory 14-day quarantine, but Canada, which has done a better job managing the COVID-19 crisis than its neighbor in the south, cited public health concerns in turning down the proposal.