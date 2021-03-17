Home   >   News   >   U.S.   >   4 people of Korean descent killed in Atlanta shootings: foreign ministry

4 people of Korean descent killed in Atlanta shootings: foreign ministry

March 17, 2021

Four people of Korean descent were among those killed in a series of deadly shootings in the U.S. city of Atlanta, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.

South Korea’s Consulate General in Atlanta sent consular staff members to check if there were any other Korean causalities in the shootings, the ministry said.

The consulate has confirmed with the local police that the four killed in the shooting were of Korean descent, a ministry official said.

Authorities are still checking to confirm whether they held South Korean nationality.

“We plan to provide speedy consular cooperation if necessary,” the official said.

At least eight people were killed in the shootings at three spas that took place within hours of one another Tuesday (U.S. time), according to media reports. A 21-year-old suspect has been taken into custody.

