(3rd LD) New infections nearing 500, another uptick looming amid extended curbs

South Korea’s daily new coronavirus cases stayed above 400 for the third straight day Friday, prompting health authorities to extend current distancing rules by another two weeks amid looming concerns over a spike in new infections.

Health authorities are concerned about another uptick during spring time, with untraceable cases rising sharply.

The country reported 494 more COVID-19 cases, including 471 local infections, raising the total caseload to 100,276, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The country added seven more deaths from COVID-19, increasing the total to 1,716. The fatality rate was 1.70 percent, the KDCA said.

Daily infections rebounded to 428 Wednesday and 430 Thursday after falling to 346 on Tuesday. The daily caseload had stayed above 400 for six days in a row through Monday.

As of 6 p.m. on Friday, the country reported 381 new cases, down one from the same time on Thursday. Of the total, 249 cases, or 65.4 percent, were reported in the greater Seoul area, including 118 in Gyeonggi Province and 107 in the capital.

This photo taken on March 25, 2021, shows a government official looking around a coronavirus vaccine center in Sadang, southern Seoul, ahead of planned vaccine inoculations on April 1. (Yonhap)

To curb the pandemic in the greater Seoul area, health authorities decided to extend the current distancing rules, the third highest in the five-tier virus restrictions, for another two weeks until April 11. They had been set to expire on March 28.