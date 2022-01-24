- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
3 members of iKON test positive for COVID-19
Three members of K-pop boy band iKON have tested positive for the coronavirus, their agency said Sunday.
Kim Jin-hwan, Song Yun-heong and Kim Dong-hyuk were confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 after showing cold symptoms the previous day, according to YG Entertainment.
The other three members — Bobby, Koo Jun-hoe and Jung Chan-woo — have tested negative, it added.
“We will fully cooperate with the health authorities’ investigation and take all measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the company said in a statement. “We will provide all necessary support to protect the health and safety of our artists.”
This undated photo, provided by YG Entertainment, shows K-pop boy band iKON. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)