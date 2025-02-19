3 K-pop groups make IFPI’s Global Artist Chart 2024

Three K-pop acts have been named among the top 20 global artists by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI).

According to the Global Artist Chart 2024 announced Tuesday (London time) by the federation that represents the interests of the recording industry worldwide, Seventeen ranked third, following Taylor Swift and Drake.

Stray Kids and Enhypen secured the fifth and 14th spots, respectively, highlighting the global popularity of K-pop.

K-pop boy group Seventeen is seen in this photo provided by Pledis Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

With over 8,000 record labels as its members, IFPI releases annual reports summarizing trends in the music industry. Among these, the Global Artist Chart ranks artists based on a combination of physical album sales, digital downloads and audio/video streaming figures.

Seventeen first entered this chart in 2021 at No. 9, rose to sixth place in 2022 and climbed four more spots to reach second place in 2023.

Other artists on this year’s list include Billie Eilish at No. 4, Zach Bryan at No. 6, The Weeknd at No. 7, Eminem at No. 8, Kendrick Lamar at No. 9 and Sabrina Carpenter at No. 10.

This photo, provided by JYP Entertainment, shows Stray Kids. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Meanwhile, for the Global Album Chart 2024, four K-pop groups secured spots in the top 10.

Enhypen ranked No. 4 with “Romance: Untold,” while Seventeen took the sixth and eighth places with “Spill the Feels” and “17 is Right Here,” respectively. Stray Kids rounded out the list at No. 10 with “Ate.”