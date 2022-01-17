(2nd LD) Moon emphasizes cooperation with UAE in carbon neutrality, clean energy

President Moon Jae-in delivers a keynote speech during the opening ceremony of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2022 at an exhibition center in Dubai on Jan. 17, 2022. ADSW is a global platform for sustainable development. (Yonhap)

The UAE was the first country in the Middle East to sign the Paris climate agreement and also the region’s first to pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions under the Paris agreement.