Ex-champion Kim Si-woo’s strong start wiped out as The Players Championship gets canceled
South Korean PGA Tour player Kim Si-woo played an impressive opening round at one of golf’s marquee events, only to see the tournament get canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.
Kim shot a seven-under 65 in the opening round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Thursday (local time), sitting two shots behind the leader Hideki Matsuyama in a three-way tie for second. Kim, the 2017 champion, picked up six birdies, one eagle and a bogey.
The PGA Tour had initially planned to hold the next three rounds without spectators. But hours after the first round was suspended due to darkness, the tour changed its mind and announced the cancellation of The Players, often referred to as “the fifth major” for its prestige, depth of field and lucrative purse.
It’s the richest tournament on the tour this season, with US$15 million in total purse and $2.7 million going to the winner.
Following The Players, the next three tournaments have also been canceled.
In this USA Today Sports photo via Reuters, Kim Si-woo of South Korea hits a bunker shot at the ninth hole during the first round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on March 12, 2020. (Yonhap)