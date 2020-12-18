(2nd LD) Court rejects arrest warrant for ex-Busan mayor on sexual harassment allegations

A South Korean court on Friday rejected the prosecution’s request for an arrest warrant for former Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don on sexual harassment allegations, citing no risks of him destroying evidence or fleeing.

The Busan District Court’s rejection came hours after Oh attended a court hearing intended to determine whether to issue the writ sought by the Busan District Prosecutors Office earlier this week.

“There isn’t any particular argument regarding the facts, and there are no risks of him destroying evidence or fleeing,” the court said.

In a statement released via his lawyer, Oh acknowledged the “charge,” but he maintained that he does not remember exactly what happened. He apologized to Busan citizens and victims as well.

Prosecutors requested the warrant against him on charges of sexual harassment, inflicting injuries during sexual harassment and false accusation.

Former Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don arrives at Busan District Court in the southeastern port city to attend his arrest warrant hearing on Dec. 18, 2020. (Yonhap)

Oh was originally accused of having made inappropriate advances toward a female employee at the city government earlier this year. But prosecutors later added a charge of causing injuries to the employee while sexually harassing her, which, if proven, carries a punishment of from five years in prison up to life imprisonment.