1-yr prison term sought for Golden Globe-winning actor from ‘Squid Game’ on sexual abuse charges

Prosecutors on Friday sought a one-year prison sentence for O Yeong-su, the winner of a 2022 Golden Globe award for his role in “Squid Game,” on charges of sexually harassing a woman in 2017.

The 79-year-old O was indicted in November 2022 over allegations that he hugged a woman and kissed her on the cheek against her will between August and September in 2017 during his two-month tour to a regional area for a performance.

In a hearing at the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Court on Friday, prosecutors demanded a one-year prison sentence for O and requested the court order the public disclosure of his personal information and restrict him from working with institutions for children and adolescents.

O has consistently denied the charges during the previous hearings.

The veteran actor is best known for his role as an old businessman secretly orchestrating the death game in the sensational Netflix original series “Squid Game.”

O won Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on TV in the 2022 Golden Globe Awards for the role in the series.

“Standing trial for things like this at this age, I am in such pain and agony … I feel my whole life is falling apart,” O said in his final remarks.

The court sentence on his case is slated for March 15.