1 dead, 17 injured in pharmaceutical factory fire

An explosion sparked a fire at a pharmaceutical factory in Hwaseong, south of Seoul, on Friday, leaving one person dead and 17 others injured, officials said.

The fire broke out at the Hwail Pharmaceutical Co. factory in Hwaseong, about 50 kilometers south of Seoul, at 2:22 p.m. and dozens of emergency calls came in reporting they heard the sound of an explosion, fire officials said. They said the fire was extinguished by 6:23 p.m.

Thick smoke rises from a fire at the plant of a pharmaceutical company in Hwaseong, about 50 kilometers south of Seoul, on Sept. 30, 2022. (Yonhap)

Officials said one person was killed and 17 others were injured. Officials said the deceased was a person in their late 20s who initially went missing and was later located behind the factory. Of the 17 injured people, four sustained serious injuries, while 13 others suffered smoke inhalation.