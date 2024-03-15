Yoon to open leaders’ plenary at 3rd Summit for Democracy

President Yoon Suk Yeol and the leaders of Denmark and Kenya will jointly open the leaders’ plenary during the third Summit for Democracy to be hosted by South Korea next week, the presidential office said Friday.

The leaders’ plenary is scheduled to be held virtually on Wednesday evening, the final day of the three-day summit, with Yoon, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Kenyan President William Ruto opening the meeting, the office said in a press release.

The three leaders will each host one session, and Yoon will host the second session on technology, elections and disinformation, it said.

The annual summit was launched in 2021 and has been led by the United States with the aim of strengthening democracy and confronting authoritarianism around the world.

South Korea was one of five co-hosts of last year’s summit in March, along with the U.S., Costa Rica, the Netherlands and Zambia.

This year’s gathering will be held under the theme “Democracy for Future Generations.”