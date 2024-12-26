U.S. Ambassador to S. Korea Goldberg becomes honorary Seoul citizen

U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg was given honorary citizenship of Seoul on Thursday in recognition of his contribution to developing bilateral relations, municipality officials said.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon presented the outgoing U.S. ambassador with a certificate of honorary citizenship at a ceremony at City Hall. Goldberg is set to retire next month after assuming his current post in July 2022.

“During his term of two and a half years, the South Korea-U.S. alliance has grown even deeper and developed into a relationship that mutually supports one another very substantively,” Oh said. “Even if you leave South Korea, please always consider Seoul your second home.”

Goldberg said it was an honor to become an honorary Seoul citizen, and expressed faith in South Korea’s democracy and constitutional system, apparently referring to the recent political turmoil from President Yoon Suk Yeol’s botched declaration of martial law this month.