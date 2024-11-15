The Boyz’s Sunwoo assaulted by intruder, says agency

Sunwoo, a member of K-pop group The Boyz, was assaulted last week by an intruder at his residence, according to his agency, IST Entertainment.

The incident has sparked new concerns over fan behavior and privacy violations in the K-pop industry, as agencies struggle to protect their artists from obsessive followers.

In a statement posted to The Boyz’s official fan cafe Thursday, IST Entertainment disclosed that the intruder, reportedly a “sasaeng” or obsessive fan, had been hiding in the emergency stairwell at Sunwoo’s residence and approached him as he returned home Saturday.

Sunwoo and a staff member managed to detain the individual, who attempted to flee, but not before Sunwoo sustained several blows during the confrontation.

Police arrived and arrested the intruder on charges of residential intrusion and assault, according to the agency. Although Sunwoo was diagnosed with multiple abrasions, the agency reported that his injuries are not expected to interfere with his scheduled activities.

The agency revealed that the incident follows other illegal acts targeting the group, including the installation of tracking devices on its vehicle and tire damage, which it reported to the police.

Noting its artists and their acquaintances have suffered greatly due to unauthorized visits to private spaces, malicious rumors, vehicle tracking and illegal acquisition of personal information, IST Entertainment said, “We are taking a zero-tolerance stance on these invasions of privacy and other illegal acts, and we will pursue decisive legal action.”

The Boyz, known for hits such as “Giddy Up” (2018), “Bloom Bloom” (2019) and “Thrill Ride” (2021), debuted in 2017 and have since gained a significant following domestically and internationally.