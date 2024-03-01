Home   >   Uncategorized   >   ‘Sweet Home’ star Song Kang to begin military service in April

March 1, 2024

“Sweet Home” actor Song Kang will begin his mandatory military service in April, his agency said Thursday.

The actor will enlist in the Army on April 2, the agency Namoo Actors said, adding his wish to enter quietly to prevent any safety accidents due to congestion.

Song debuted in the tvN series “The Liar and His Lover” in 2017, and rose to stardom after appearing such popular series as “Nevertheless” (2021), “My Demon” (2023) and the Netflix Korean original series “Sweet Home.”

“Sweet Home” season 3 is set to be unveiled this summer.

Song Kang is shown in this file photo provided by Netflix on Dec. 5, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
