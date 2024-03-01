Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
‘Sweet Home’ star Song Kang to begin military service in April
March 1, 2024
“Sweet Home” actor Song Kang will begin his mandatory military service in April, his agency said Thursday.
The actor will enlist in the Army on April 2, the agency Namoo Actors said, adding his wish to enter quietly to prevent any safety accidents due to congestion.
Song debuted in the tvN series “The Liar and His Lover” in 2017, and rose to stardom after appearing such popular series as “Nevertheless” (2021), “My Demon” (2023) and the Netflix Korean original series “Sweet Home.”
“Sweet Home” season 3 is set to be unveiled this summer.