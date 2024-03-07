Sweden formally joins NATO as 32nd member

Sweden officially joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as its 32nd member on Thursday, marking another new addition to the transatlantic alliance in the midst of Russia’s protracted war against Ukraine.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson was in Washington to deposit its “instrument of accession” to NATO with the U.S. government in a final procedure that fulfilled the conditions for the country’s entry into the alliance.

Sweden’s accession came after Finland joined NATO in April last year against the backdrop of rising security concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Reversing their military non-alignment stance, the two countries now enjoy the protection under the treaty’s Article 5 on collective defense.

At a ceremony for the depositing of the document, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Sweden’s accession to the NATO marked a “historic moment” for Sweden and the alliance.

“Our NATO alliance, the defensive alliance, is now stronger and larger than it’s ever been,” Blinken said.

Blinken also pointed out a “strategic debacle” for Russia, which he cast as being now “weaker militarily, economically and diplomatically.”

“Now virtually, the entire society — not just today, probably for generations — is turned against Russia because of its aggression,” he said.

Kristersson said that Sweden will live up to “high expectations” from all NATO allies.

“United we stand. Unity and solidarity will be Sweden’s guiding light as a NATO member, where we share burdens, responsibilities, and risks with other allies,” he said.

In a statement, U.S. President Joe Biden also welcomed Sweden’s accession.

“Today, we once more reaffirm that our shared democratic values — and our willingness to stand up for them — is what makes NATO the greatest military alliance in the history of the world,” he said.

“It is what draws nations to our cause. It is what underpins our unity. And together with our newest ally Sweden, NATO will continue to stand for freedom and democracy for generations to come,” he added.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stressed that NATO is “more unified and more resolute than ever” more than two years into Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“Sweden’s decision is another reminder that Putin’s war is not the result of NATO enlargement — it is the cause of NATO enlargement,” he said in a statement. “On this historic day, I join all of our fellow NATO members in welcoming Sweden to the indispensable defensive alliance that remains the foundation of our common security.”

In a press release, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also called the day a “historic” one.

“Sweden will now take its rightful place at NATO’s table, with an equal say in shaping NATO policies and decisions,” he said.