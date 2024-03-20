- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Stray Kids to headline U.S. Lollapalooza music fest
K-pop boy group Stray Kids will headline Lollapalooza Chicago, one of the major music festivals in the United States, in August.
The group was included on the list of headliners announced on the festival’s homepage Tuesday (U.S. time). This year’s edition will take place at Grant Park in downtown Chicago, Illinois, from Aug. 1-4.
In July, Stray Kids headlined Lollapalooza Paris for the first time as a K-pop artist.
Among other headlining artists for the Lollapalooza Chicago 2024 are American rapper-producer Tyler, the Creator and pop punk band blink-182. K-pop girl groups Ive and VCHA were also invited to perform.
Last year’s Lollapalooza Chicago festival featured Korean boy group Tomorrow X Together as a headliner and girl group NewJeans as a performer.